More Kanto Pokémon Receiving Funko Pop!s

Fans of Gen I Pokémon have even more to be excited for. Collectors can now look forward to upcoming Funko Pop!s to release. This batch has big favorites and interesting choices.

We start off with a Pop! Jumbo of everybody’s number one Fire/Flying-type, Charizard! It measures 13 inches in height (could be packaging) and is set to release in January 2022 only at Target. Other popular Pokémon include Dragonite and a metallic Squirtle. The other two announced aren’t necessarily up there in terms of popularity but fans of Ash Ketchum can look for Caterpie and Pidgeotto to try and complete his original team. Each of those regular Funko Pop!s will release in February 2022.

Check out the images below for a closer look. Make sure you catch’em all!