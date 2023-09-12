Mortal Kombat 1 Unveils Reiko as its Last Launch Character, Reveals Shang Tsung Gameplay

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games today dropped the launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, which included the reveal of the final base roster fighter alongside the first look at Shang Tsung.

After a wild few months of build-up and hype, the launch roster for Mortal Kombat 1 is now complete. After many rumors and leaks, NetherRealm Studios has revealed that the final character is another returning 3D era fighter, Reiko. That leaves Mortal Kombat 1 with a base roster of twenty-two fights, two less than both Mortal Kombat X and 11 launched with, though there’s always the possibility for the game to launch with secret fighters. For example, Frost’s existence was partially hidden from fans in pre-release materials for Mortal Kombat 11.

Reiko made his debut in Mortal Kombat 4 as a general and avid fan of Shao Kahn. His ending in the game even saw him sneak into Shao’s chambers to try on his helmet. His last and final playable appearance was in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon where he fought for the side of evil and perished alongside the majority of kombatants. In Mortal Kombat 1’s timeline, he is second-in-command to General Shao and utilizes a savage fighting style.

The trailer also provided a first look at the controversial Shang Tsung, a franchise mainstay who has been relegated to pre-order bonus status. Since Mortal Kombat X, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games began sectioning off popular characters as pre-order bonuses. It was Goro in Mortal Kombat X, Darkseid in Injustice 2, and Shao Kahn in Mortal Kombat 11. While Goro and Darkseid did not feature in their respective game’s story modes, Shao Khan was a major player in 11’s story and it appears Shang Tsung will also be a major driving force in Mortal Kombat 1’s story. At this point, it is unknown if players who decline to pre-order will be able to unlock Shang Tsung by playing the story like with Quan Chi in 2011, Shinnok in X, and Frost in 11.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches September 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch. The full base roster includes Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara, and Reiko. Shang Tsung will be available day one as a pre-order bonus. Future DLC fighters include Mortal Kombat fighters Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda along with guest fighters Peacekeeper (DC), Omni-Man (Invincible), and Homelander (The Boys).