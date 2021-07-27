Mortal Kombat 11 Reaches Twelve Million Copies Sold

Earlier this month, Netherrealm Studios confirmed that they are no longer actively working on developing new content or patches for Mortal Kombat 11, and have moved on to their next new title.

This announcement came as little surprise to most fans, with the game having been out for well over two years and receiving substantial post-release content, driving the sales of Mortal Kombat 11 to eight million copies sold as of October 2020. Now, the developer has shared more recent numbers for the overall sales of both Mortal Kombat 11 and the franchise as a whole, with the game now having sold over twelve million copies since its launch in April 2019. This currently sets it on track to become the best-selling entry in the franchise, with Mortal Kombat X as the only obstacle left in its path, according to a tweet from series co-creator Ed Boon. Additionally, Mortal Kombat as a franchise has sold over 73 million units since its inception nearly three decades ago, cementing its legacy as one of the most popular fighting game franchises.

For more on Mortal Kombat 11, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our reviews of the base game and the Aftermath expansion.