Mortal Kombat Trilogy Gets First Digital Re-release Ever on GOG

The 1996 release of Mortal Kombat Trilogy was one of most-anticipated releases of its time as it brought together every playable character in the series to that point, while using the Mortal Kombat 3 engine and gameplay mechanics. This led to incarnations of characters missing from MK 3 now playing in ways that were completely new thanks to the dial-a-combo system while also allowing for matchups that couldn’t have happened in a mainline game.

It was a mixed bag at the time because of its usage of the MK 3 engine, but has still been a fun game and a big influence on the ROM hacking community for SNES and Genesis versions of Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 to try and see how much of MKT they can cram into them. Mortal Kombat Trilogy has never been re-released at all – not even in the PS3 days of a ton of PS1 games getting PSN re-releases and is available now on PC via GOG in a DRM-free format for a mere $8.99, although it will go up to $9.99 after its sale period ends.