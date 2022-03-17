Moss: Book II to Launch in Two Weeks, Current PSVR Exclusive

Polyarc has announced the release date for Moss: Book II and it i’s right around the corner. The game is currently an exclusive for PSVR and it will build upon the original quest for Quill. The release date is slated for two weeks from today, March 31. The game will add new and larger environments with more ways to interact with enemies and Quill, herself. There will also be new weapons that can be acquired as the quest goes along. Players can also expect new dungeons, deeper puzzles and an overall deeper experience that already builds upon the critically acclaimed original game.

Polyarc’s Josh Stiksma, the principal engineer and design director for Moss: Book II, sat down for an episode of PlayStation Underground with Justin Massongill and Tim Turi. This episode will showcase the improvements to the game and a massive encounter with Quill. There’s also a PlayStation Blog from Stiksma available that also breaks down the game. Lastly, a new screen-printed poster that was designed from Kyle Sauter to commemorate the release of Moss: Book II. This 11×17 poster is available now at Amazon.

Moss: Book II picks up where the original Moss left off in terms of its story. Having rescued Uncle Argus, Quill is now being hunted by a winged tyrant within the castle where her uncle was rescued. One of the new weapons will be a hammer, as varied combat will come into play into the sequel. Quill will also be able to climb objects including vines as platforming will be playing a bigger part of the sequel. In the gameplay video for PlayStation Underground, it takes place outside of the castle in the garden with some attributes already unlocked and a limitation on spoilers. The studio at Polyarc has also implemented more tools to offer a more immersive VR experience involving the connection between Quill and the player.

The original Moss was a platinum-selling title with many claiming the game as the best VR game to this point. This top-down, fairy tale approach allowed players to interact with the world while doing combat, platforming and solving puzzles helped to further innovate VR games. You are the narrator of the story, which will continue on a bigger scale with Moss: Book II. You can check out the PlayStation Underground video below.