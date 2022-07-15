Most Mass Effect, Dragon Age DLC Goes Free on Origin

While eager Bioware fans await the newest entries in the studio’s signature fantasy and sci-fi RPG franchises, PC players now have an easy way to check out any DLC they may have missed from older Mass Effect and Dragon Age games.

With Bioware points being discontinued on October 11, EA has made the surprisingly generous decision to make most of the DLC for the first two Dragon Age games, as well as Mass Effect 2 and 3, available at no additional cost over on Origin. This does not apply to the multiplayer packs for Mass Effect 3, which will only be purchasable with in-game credits after October 11, nor does it apply to in-game currencies in other Bioware titles.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more on the latest news from Mass Effect and Dragon Age.