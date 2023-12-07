Motion Twin Debuts Dead Cells Follow-Up Windblown

For over half a decade, developers Motion Twin have kept us all entertained with Dead Cells, their insanely successful 2D roguelike action game. But after so long, it only makes sense that the creators would move on…and so now we see Motion Twin working on a 3D roguelike action game. Announced at The Game Awards and even described as “Dead Cells’ hyperactive, sugar-rushed 3D sibling” in its debut trailer, which you can see below, Windblown is set to make its debut next year.

In true Motion Twin fashion, our first look at the game comes accompanied by an animated trailer, featuring a ton of cute cartoon animals…that get quickly masscared. These are the Leapers, folks trying to protect their home, the Ark, and they have the ability to absorb the memories of those who have fallen in battle, unlocking their fighting styles and new weapons along the way. So yes, like any good roguelike, death is a key component in the gameplay. Windblown arrives in 2024 as an Early Access game, and hopefully it ends up being yet another smash.