Dead Space Remake - Logo Art

Motive Shares New Gameplay, Narrows Release Window for Dead Space Remake

By

Last August, Motive took some time to provide fans with an early look at the upcoming Dead Space remake via a lengthy stream.

This week, the studio announced their plans to host a second livestream that would provide some insight on the audio design of the survival horror title, but fans who tuned in got a little more than they bargained for. To start, the Dead Space remake, which previously did not have a release window, is now set to launch in early 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Additionally, the livestream also featured an “Atmospheric Walkthrough” which can be seen below, and shares a fresh look at the USG Ishimura in all of its dimly lit glory.