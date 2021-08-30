Motive to Stream Early Look at Dead Space Remake Tomorrow

Last month at the EA Play showcase, the publisher closed out the event with a brief reveal of the upcoming Dead Space remake, which looks to modernize the 2011 title.

While there isn’t any word yet on a release window, the team over at Motive are ready to provide eager fans with a longer look at Dead Space. Tomorrow at 10 AM PT over on Motive’s official Twitch channel, lead developers on the game and members of the Dead Space Community Council will be on hand to show off an early build of the game and speak to their vision for the upcoming remake.

Dead Space is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.