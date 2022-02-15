Moto Roader MC Coming to Modern-Day Consoles on February 25

Originally released for the PC Engine/TurboGrafx-16 in 1992, the original Moto Roader was something different. It was a fully-overhead racer with a broader selection of track types than the norm, and featured head to head play as well. Now, it’s set for its greatest release yet across multiple platforms for the first time ever and will have a chance to reach its greatest audience to date.

Unlike a lot of the TG-16’s library, this game has been given several re-releases since its debut. It was put on the Wii’s Virtual Console, which definitely led to the greatest interest in the TG-16’s library since its launch and then hit the Wii U in 2017. On February 25, Moto Roader MC brings the excitement to the Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch for only $6.99.