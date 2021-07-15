Motorsport Games is Making an Officially Licensed Indycar Game

Motorsport Games and NTT INDYCAR SERIES have announced a partnership for not only gaming but also eSports. Motorsport Games will have the exclusive license to the Indycar series, with a debut title slated to launch on PlayStation, Xbox and PC in 2023. Motorsport Games acquired rFactor and the rights to use that physics engine earlier this year, and this will be implemented into the recently announced NASCAR 21. Outside of the Project Cars series offering official NTT INDYCARs, the last fully dedicated and licensed Indycar title was Indycar Series 2005, which also took place during the infamous split of Indycar. The eventual game will be a true and full experience.

“Motorsport Games and INDYCAR are thrilled to provide fans with a long overdue dedicated gaming experience,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “After decades of world class racing, we cannot think of a more deserving league for a video game franchise. INDYCAR shares our commitment to bringing authentic experiences to motor racing enthusiasts. Fans can anticipate the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to meet the same level of excellence and immersive gameplay they expect from Motorsport Games.”

“Our partnership with Motorsport Games will bring the fierce competition of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a global gaming audience hungry for quality motorsports content,” said Mark Miles, President & CEO, Penske Entertainment. “Like the talent and depth of our field, INDYCAR’s universe continues to expand and grow rapidly. Motorsport Games is an industry leader with a track record of innovation and we know our fans will have 2023 and the debut of this new NTT INDYCAR SERIES video game circled on their calendars.”

“I am super excited our fans will be able to bring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES into their homes with this new video game franchise,” said Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward. “This is such a great opportunity for fans to connect to our series even more, from watching us on the weekends to playing as us on their favorite tracks whenever they want.”