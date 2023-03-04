Movie-Making Tycoon Game Moviehouse Receives April Release Date

Remember The Movies? No, not any actual films or going to watch them in a cinema, but rather Lionhead Studios’ 2005 PC movie-making business sim of the same name. It was an ambitious title that let you run your own film studio and was rather well-received, even if like a lot of other Lionhead games, it bit off more than it could chew at times. But it apparently still had quite a few fans, which apparently include developers Odyssey Studios, who have drawn inspiration from it for their own tycoon game, Moviehouse. This spiritual successor of sorts has already drawn some notable attention, and now has a release date set for next month, as announced via a new gameplay trailer seen below.

Starting with rather scrappy operation in the 1980s, the game sees you building your own film empire as you hire the best crew members, discover the perfect actors, plot the best stories, and use the best effects possible…well, assuming it’s all within your budget, of course. Over time, you’ll make films across a dozen different genres, wow audiences at various film festivals, compete for prestigious awards, and more, adjusting to new technology and changing times along the way. Throw in a unique little diorama view of things, and Moviehouse could potentially be on top of the gaming box office when it comes out for PC on April 5.