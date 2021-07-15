Mr. X Nightmare Brings Mania, Mayhem to Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4 was one of the best brawlers of 2020 and today it becomes even better with the Mr. X Nightmare DLC. Mr. X Nightmare introduces three new playable characters to the roster, new moves and weapons, a new Survival mode and new music from Tee Lopes, who has also provided music to Sonic Mania, League of Legends and the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

The three new playable characters are Estel Aguirre, Max Thunder and Shive. Estel makes her debut in Streets of Rage 4 as the boss of stage 4 and 7. She is a formidable special forces cop when players fights against her, and she remains just as deadly when she goes against Mr, and Ms. Y. The enormous wrestler Max Thunder was introduced in Streets of Rage 2 as one of the playable characters and Axel Stone’s friend. There were some… complications… and he ends up being a boss in Streets of Rage 4, but with the DLC he’s back on the side he belongs. Shiva was a boss in Streets of Rage 2, 3 and 4, but instead of being a henchman of Mr. X he seems to have found a new path in this latest entry. The longstanding rivalry between him and Axel makes him an odd choice for recruitment but he did have cool moves when we fought him so having him on the team isn’t a bad thing.

The new Survival mode is essentially what one would expect from such a mode but it comes with a twist. Survival mode is the typical progressive, see how many rounds of enemies you can survive on a single life. It’s a fun challenge mode and a good way to familiarize oneself with the move sets of each of the new characters. What makes it more interesting is after each level the player can choose a bonus to help them in the successive floors. These bonuses could be phantom fighters to assist or adding poison or fire to weapons to name a few of the assists.



The Mr. X Nightmare DLC is available for $7.99 on PC and console, but those who opt not to purchase it will also find new additions to Streets of Rage 4 in a free update that launches today. This update includes a training mode for players who want to master each of the characters. There are color palette options to alter the appearance of characters along with various balancing and refinement changes. Lastly, there is a new Mania+ difficulty option for players who have mastered Streets of Rage and want to experience the maximum challenge the thugs of Wood Oak City can dish out.

Check out the launch trailer below: