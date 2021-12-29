MSI Opts Out of Physical Presence at CES 2022

CES 2022 is due to be an in-person event in Las Vegas this year, but we are beginning to see some companies opt out of a physical presence. MSI has confirmed that it will be showcasing its products virtually for the event, rather than having a setup in Las Vegas due to the surge in Covid cases. Two virtual events called MSI Gameverse and MSI-VERSE will show off new gaming, content creation, business and productivity products. This will also include new peripherals and components for 2022. MSI Gameverse will start on January 4 and 1:00 PDT while MSI-VERSE will be available to view from January 5-8. Gameverse will show off the new laptop lineup while MSI-VERSE consists of three series: gaming, content creation and business and productivity.