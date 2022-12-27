MSI Unveils World’s First Mini LED 4K/144Hz Mini LED Laptop

MSI has announced that it is bringing a display technology over from its monitors to its Titan GT77 laptop. The MSI Titan GT77 will be the first gaming laptop to feature a 4K/144Hz Mini LED display and will be the most premium laptop display on the market. It is powered by AUO’s AmLED Mini LED technology as it delivers a super-bright backlight with solid HDR performance and a wide color gamut. The standout from this display will be the peak brightness of over 1000 nits, which is 2.5x brighter compared to regular LCD screens and this is thanks to its 1008 dimming zones, sharper image quality and a reduced halo effect. Using AmLED’s Adaptive Control Technology, this will precisely and dynamically adjust image in real time.

The Titan GT77 has been certified as VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and offers a super-wide 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. This laptop will officially launch at CES 2023 and will include world-leading processor power and next generation GeForce laptop GPU. While those details will be revealed at that time, currently the focus is on the Mini LED screen included with the laptop.