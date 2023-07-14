Multi-Teir At-Home Arcade Humble Bundle Now Available

A new Humble Bundle is available focusing on fast-paced action with the At-Home Arcade bundle offering up multiple tiers of gaming. The first tier costs $10 and gets you four items in the form of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, The House of the Dead REMAKE, Pinball FX’s Indiana Jones bundle, and Terror of Hemasaurus. Now this is a fantastic value on its own since MK 11 usually costs more than that for just the DLC included and HOTD Remake isn’t perfect, but’s definitely worth $10. Spending $5 more gets you five more “items” – with three full games among them. Two of the five items are coupon codes with 20% discounts for Redout II’s DLC and River City Girls 2, while the three games offered up include River City Girls, Redout II, and Trail Out.

As a whole, this bundle is a tremendous deal due to the mix of high-quality content and sheer variety of games offered up. MK II is a fantastic entry in the series with the best overall storytelling of the modern era, even with some sketchy voice work from Ronda Rousey as Sonya Blade. House of the Dead Remake retains a lot of the fun of the original arcade game, but it is hurt a bit by muddy visuals. The PC version benefits from having the most control options of any version on the market, and provides a lot of light gun thrills for minimal cost.

The $15 tier has an all-killer, no-filler approach to it with a pair of very different racing games and one of the best brawlers of all-time in its library. River City Girls completely changed the trajectory for the long-running River City/Kunio-Kun franchise and gave it its most-prominent spot since the NES version of the original game over 30 years ago. This entry features a pair of memorable character, enemies, fast-paced brawling, a lot of weapons to use, snappy dialogue and is easily the most fun I’ve had with a brawler since Double Dragon Neon over a decade ago – and I’d put it above Streets of Rage 4 in terms of how modern it feels when compared to classics of the genre.

Redout II and Trail Out offer up a futuristic and a more violent, destruction derby-style racing game respectively. Redout II is very much like the first game in that it’s a WipEout-style futuristic racer with a higher learning curve than something like the F-Zero series or for a newer comparison, the FAST RMX title on Switch or something like Super Pilot on PC that goes for more of a feel of the Nintendo classics.

Trail Out is the real sleeper hit here because it’s one of the finest action-centric racing games out there with an emphasis on crashing and physics showing parts of the car smashing off and it’s a tough, but rewarding experience. It reminds me a lot of Demolition Racer: No Exit on the Dreamcast but with a more modern coat of paint and not quite as customizable an experience overall. For only $15, there is an impressive array of gameplay available and a lot of variety too.