Multi-Tiered Slayer Bundle 5 Hits Fanatical

A new Slayer bundle has hit Fanatical and offers up a variety of games in a multi-tiered format. This allows the users to get three games for $4.99, five games for $7.99, and seven games for $9.99 – making it a fantastic way to add games to their library at a small price point across the board. The available games in the tiers are Afterparty, Beautiful Desolation, Encodya, Ultimate Adom, Mystic Vale, Creepy Tale, Those Who Remain, Rogue Heroes, Circle Empires, Still There, Conarium, Sky Fleet, GI Joe: Operation Blackout, Leisure Suit Larry 1 through 7 and Magna Cum Laude, Oxenfree, Fury Unleashed, War Pigs, and Jessika. There’s a lot of variety here with adventure games alongside action with GI Joe, alongside a shooter like War Pigs.