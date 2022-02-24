Multimorphic Unveils Weird Al’s Museum of Natural Hilarity Pinball

Musicians and pinball have a long and semi-illustrious history, whether that be Elton John’s 70s table or the newest Stern pinball for Rush. These are all worthy themes for a good table but for sheer unbridled potential one of the greatest living musical artists of our time had yet to receive his silverball due. This oversight is finally being corrected by Multimorphic, a company that specializes in a unique type of table. The P3 is a base unit that you can add kits to, tricking it out for a number of different themes. The price point puts it at more arcade hardware than home use for anyone other than players with exceptionally deep pockets, but a Weird Al Yankovic layout makes it a highly tempting expenditure.

The new P3 kit comes with a good number of table toys calling out moments from Weird Al’s full career, plus custom voicework and a seventeen song track list-

Amish Paradise

Like A Surgeon

My Bologna

White & Nerdy

Word Crimes

Dare To Be Stupid

Germs

Fun Zone

Hardware Store

Harvey the Wonder Hamster

I’ll Sue Ya

Mission Statement

Sports Song

Traffic Jam

Weasel Stomping Day

UHF

You Make Me

The new table was hinted at the other day with a teaser video and now the full reveal is in the trailer below. It’s hard to say how easy it will be to find a playable version of Weird Al’s Museum of Natural Hilarity but it’s good to know that, somewhere out there in the world, you can bat a pinball around a playfield while Dare to be Stupid blares from the speakers.