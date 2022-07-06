Multiplayer Mayhem Abounds in Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Co-Op Trailer

Furon fans who didn’t get enough with just the 2020 remaster of Destroy All Humans! will soon have the chance to cause more chaos in Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed. It’ll be hitting the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 30, and it’s returning with its cooperative multiplayer fully intact. Have quick look at what two Furons can accomplish in the latest trailer below.

For those looking for a little extra alien flair to go with their game, there is a collector’s edition available for Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed. This “Second Coming Edition” includes: the physical game, a Crypto-figurine, an “Arkwobbler” statue, a vintage-styled metal plate featuring Crypto himself, an artbook and a soundtrack CD. Interested fans can find the version via the game’s website now.