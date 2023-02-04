Multiplayer Modes Announced for Mr. Sun’s Hatbox

Mr. Sun’s Hatbox is set to potentially emerge as a surprise hit from Kenny Sun and publishers Raw Fury, having impressed us at PAX West last year and then following it up with an IGF nomination this year. And now a new reason to be excited for this quirky stealth platformer has been revealed: Multiplayer modes, allowing for either co-op or PvP chaos, as shown in the announcement trailer below.

Via local multiplayer or Steam Remote Play Together, players can bring friends along on the campaign to retrieve the titular hatbox from Mr. Moon (whether Mr. Sun still wants it or not), joining in to help out with missions and potentially line up some combos with the game’s various gear and special ability-granting hats. Or, if feeling combative, players can duke it out with the same friend in a 1v1 versus mode, or invite even more friends for some Last Man Standing battles. And if any of these look attractive to you, then you’re in luck, as a new demo showcasing these modes alongside the main story missions arrived during next week’s Steam Next Fest, starting February 6. Mr. Sun’s Hatbox should then arrive for PC in full later this year, when players finally get their big chance to rescue the precious hatbox.