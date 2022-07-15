MultiVersus Open Beta Kicks Off Later this Month

Back in May, Player First Games shared a new cinematic trailer for their upcoming platform fighter starring a variety of members from various Warner Bros. properties, including the pair that it was debuting, Taz and the Iron Giant.

The cinematic trailer premiered ahead of the game’s closed alpha, but plans for an open beta in July were also confirmed at the same time. Now, Warner Bros. has announced that the open beta for MultiVersus will begin on July 19 for players who have previously participated in any of the game’s tests, and July 26 for all other players. The beta will feature full cross-play support, eight stages, sixteen characters, a variety of online and offline modes, plus new features that weren’t in previous playtests including local play matches and the Iron Giant as a playable fighter.

For more on MultiVersus ahead of the open beta on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out the gameplay trailer below.