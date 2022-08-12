Multiversus Season One, Morty Launch Dates Rescheduled

Last week, Player First Games announced that the planned date for the kickoff of Season One and the arrival of Morty from Rick and Morty in MultiVersus was being pushed back, with no new date discussed at the time.

Fortunately, it looks like the team did not need much more extra time before nailing down new dates for the free-to-play platform fighter’s first big post-launch updates. Although originally scheduled to take place on the same day, we now know that Season One of MultiVersus will begin on August 15, while Morty will join the roster on August 23, with his grandfather Rick being added later this season. The start of Season One will also bring a new Battle Pass on day one, followed by an Arcade mode and Ranked mode becoming available at some point during the season.

MultiVersus is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.