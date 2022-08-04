MultiVersus Season One, Morty Release Date Delayed

Last month saw the beginning of the open beta for Warner Bros’ free-to-play platform fighter, as new players got a chance to check out the extensive roster during the pre-season ahead of the first season’s debut.

Although Season One was originally scheduled to launch on August 9, and add Morty of Rick & Morty fame as its newest fighter, the official MultiVersus Twitter account announced that the first season has been pushed back to a later date. As a result of this delay, the pre-season battle pass has been extended, switching its end date from August 8 to August 15, implying that Season One likely won’t begin until August 16 at the earliest. Once Season One does kick off and Morty is added to the roster, Rick will be joining his grandson as the next playable character at some point during the season’s run.

We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. (2/3) — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 4, 2022

MultiVersus is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.