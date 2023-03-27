MultiVersus to be Taken Offline in June Ahead of Full Launch Early Next Year

When the beta for MultiVersus first began in the summer of last year, the Warner Bros. platform fighter showed plenty of promise throughout its first season, with a steady flow of new additions to the roster and solid gameplay fundamentals that encouraged support among teammates in the standard 2v2 battles.

Unfortunately, its second season fell well short of expectations, with only one new character and very little in the way of official updates since the season kicked off in November. Now, Player First Games co-founder and CEO Tony Huynh has shared via a blog post on the game’s official site that MultiVersus will be delisted from digital storefronts on April 4, and the servers will be taken offline on June 25, at which point players will only have access to local matches and training in The Lab.

Unlike other recent online multiplayer titles that have been taken offline, MultiVersus already has plans for its return, with an official launch of the game that is currently targeting early 2024. The development team will use this downtime to focus on improving “the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode” and “reworking the progression system,” among other aspects. When the game does go back online, players can expect “a variety of new content, features and modes”, and all of their progress and previously earned or purchased content will carry over to the full release as well.

For now, MultiVersus is still available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.