Museum of Pinball Closing After Years of Operation

The Museum of Pinball in Banning, California is the biggest museum devoted to pinball in the world. Or, it was, as soon the owner will be forced to auction off over 1000 pinball and arcade machines.

The non-profit behind Museum of Pinball had hoped to move their collection into another space in California but found it simply wouldn’t be feasible after all. An auction hosted at the Banning, CA location is forthcoming.

Aside from being a museum, the Museum of Pinball hosted special events throughout the year. This stopped during 2020 and only earlier this year did the space finally open up again for a few socially-distanced events.