Mutant Football League Receiving New DLC, Sequel in Development

Digital Dreams Entertainment has announced a new DLC is coming to Mutant Football League. The take on the original extreme football game from the early 90’s released a few years ago, but the developers have added roster updates and other things to the game. The latest will bring the Sinsonasty Mangles, Brainwashington Cadavers, New Yuck Threats and the Diami Krakens. You can expect players like QB Bro Sheisty and WR Bizarre Ace on the Mangles. The team also confirmed that MFL2 is in development despite the issues in Ukraine. Tim Kitzrow and Michael Mendheim will add more voice dialogue in this latest DLC, as well. You can check out our review of Mutant Football League here.