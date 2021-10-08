MXGP 2021 Announced, Releases in November

Milestone has officially announced the latest entry in the MXGP series with MXGP 2021. The game will launch for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on November 30. Career Mode for MXGP 2021 will include the ability to transfer riders in the Real Transfer window, which allows players to transfer from real to custom teams with contracts. For multiplayer racing, qualifying will be a part of the lobby system along with custom waypoints and custom tracks in The Compound. The Track Editor is also returning to MXGP 2021 for deeper customization options. Lastly, the game will include four legacy tracks with Ottobiano (Italy), Ernée (France), Leon (Mexico) and Agueda (Portugal). Check out the trailer below.