MyCAREER and The City Detailed for NBA 2K24

Today, 2K and Visual Concepts have announced the details of what to expect for MyCAREER and The City in NBA 2K24. These upgrades are designated for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. The City will offer new beachfront courts and a streetball side quest while MyCAREER continues to focus on your player becoming the G.O.A.T. Seasons will also make a return with new rewards that will be available every six weeks. The new story will make your player the most anticipated prospect in the last 20 years. Players will go after accomplishments including Rookie of the Year. A breakdown is listed below for the upcoming changes to the mode.

Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “Meanwhile, players will find themselves transported to a brand-new beachfront location in The City providing an opportunity to immerse themselves in a vibrant basketball culture and carve out their own unique legacy.”