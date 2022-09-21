MyCAREER, MyPLAYER Detailed for PGA TOUR 2K23

Today, 2K has revealed the details for its career mode aspect in the upcoming PGA TOUR 2K23. Apparel customization will includes brands such as Adidas, Bridgestone Golf, Callaway Golf, Nike Golf, Titleist, TravisMathew and more. Players can start off on the Korn Ferry Tour or immediately jump into the PGA Tour to play against other pros including Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Brooke Henderson and Tony Finau. This year will include allocating points towards building your character within the game to make them better. Each golfer will offer different archetypes to help shape the type of golfer you’re trying to build. Want a player who can close out putts or a player who can nail the long drive? This will be available in PGA TOUR 2K23.

Clubs will have an individual skill path that offers seven skills with three different levels in each. Players will use Skill Points to upgrade the abilities tied to each club. Players will be able to purchase new clubs in the game, but this pertains to the individual’s abilities with each club. Each skill type activates and deactivates certain stats that focus on either support, momentum or passive. Trailblazer, for example, will provide a swing path boost off the tee for normal shots while Zen Garden will receive a Putt Path boost on the Green. There are a lot of options to groom the type of skills the player will have and points can be reset and reallocated if needed.

The skill paths will incorporate with the new Archetype for the player. These determine the player’s baseline attributes as each offers their own strength and weakness. These can be changed at any time, as well, so if you don’t like your build, it can be quickly adjusted. The Rhythm Archetype will put a focus on swing quality for more consistency with the strength being swing difficulty but the weakness being carry distance. Greensman will be a putting specialist with a weakness for recovery shots while Powerhouse is for those looking to demolish the ball off the tee with a weakness in swing difficulty. Finally, a Sculptor allow for a focus of shot shaping while their weakness will be distance control and the Woodsman thrives in recovery shots but struggles with putting.

Players will find a fairly detailed creation suite in terms of facial features. The option to select their caddy is also implemented into the game. Players will customize apparel and can either purchase or unlock new clothing and gear along the way. The same goes for clubs, but these can be customized and built from the ground up to provide specific details that match the outfit or whatever the player is aiming for. Once complete, players can select to either begin in the Q-School, Korn Ferry Tour or Tour Championship, or dive directly into the PGA Tour with the goal of taking home the FedExCup. New for MyCAREER is the ability to create a rivalry with other PGA Tour Pros. This is only available in the PGA Tour and not in the Korn Ferry or Q-School option. Different rewards are available for each rival that is presented to you as there is a choice of three.

PGA TOUR 2K23 will launch on October 14 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam. Those who pre-order the PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition or Tiger Woods Edition will be granted three days early access. The Michael Jordan Bonus Pack is available as a pre-order bonus for the Standard Edition through October 13. It is included with the Deluxe Edition and Tiger Woods Edition of the game. You can check out the MyCAREER Trailer below.