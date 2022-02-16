MyGM Trailer and Ringside Report #2 Released for WWE 2K22

We are in the midst of the peak of WWE season and WWE 2K22 will be a part of this as it releases on March 11. Today, 2K and Visual Concepts dropped the details for MyGM, which will have you choosing one of five GM’s to manage either RAW or Smackdown, then drafting your roster and booking your shows. This will feature voiceovers from Stephanie McMahon, as well. The Ringside Report offers more detail and is hosted by Creative Director Lynell Jinks, Art Producer Christina Diem Pham, Design Director Alan Flores, Producer Bryan Fritz, and Senior Designer Chris Misenas.

Throughout the MyGM deep dive, the Visual Concepts team explores: