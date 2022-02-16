MyGM Trailer and Ringside Report #2 Released for WWE 2K22

We are in the midst of the peak of WWE season and WWE 2K22 will be a part of this as it releases on March 11. Today, 2K and Visual Concepts dropped the details for MyGM, which will have you choosing one of five GM’s to manage either RAW or Smackdown, then drafting your roster and booking your shows. This will feature voiceovers from Stephanie McMahon, as well. The Ringside Report offers more detail and is hosted by Creative Director Lynell Jinks, Art Producer Christina Diem Pham, Design Director Alan Flores, Producer Bryan Fritz, and Senior Designer Chris Misenas.
Throughout the MyGM deep dive, the Visual Concepts team explores:
- General Manager and brand selections, impacting gameplay throughout the mode with power-ups and distinct interactions;
- Drafting a balanced roster, including custom Superstars, while managing budget to later sign free agents, enhancement talent and Legends;
- Match booking and show logistics, allowing players to choose various match types, arena locations, production elements and more;
- Power Cards and Commissioner Goals, providing gameplay boosts and guidance should players choose to follow it, or not;
- Simulate, play, or enter Spectate Mode throughout booked matches, running the show in real time, controlling camera angles, and striving for a five-star match, summed up in a Match Report with tips for improvement.