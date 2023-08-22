MyNBA and The W Detailed for NBA 2K24

Today, 2K has revealed the details surrounding two if its modes for the upcoming NBA 2K24. This is specifically for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console versions of the game. NBA 2K24 launches on September 8 for these two platforms, while the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC begin to take a back seat on the development cycle. The PC version is still tied to the previous console generation version of the title. MyNBA introduced the Eras last year, which was a fantastic move and NBA 2K24 will build on this. The LeBron Era has been added so players can rewrite history through the 2010s. A new automatic aging transformation has been added for this era player once the Modern Era is reached.

“We’re excited for fans of MyNBA to play the all-new experiences this game has to offer this year,” said

Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at 2K and Visual Concepts. “MyNBA Eras continues to put

players in control of the NBA’s future and past, now including a vital part of NBA history with the LeBron

Era. We also made the mode more accessible with MyNBA Lite, making it quicker and easier to jump into

MyNBA than ever before.”

The development team is also streamlining MyNBA with MyNBA Lite. This will offer a more pick-up-and-play approach to the Franchise Mode as flexibility and accessibility will help players make the move to win a title, make trades without CBA restrictions, extend contracts, draft classes and more. The game will also incorporate the 2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement so the luxury tax brackets scale with the salary cap, cap smoothing, and increased value from the Mid-Level Exceptions will be in the game. MyLEAGUE will return for the previous generation with GM executive decisions.

The W will be available in all versions and include casual 3v3 street games for new prizes. Players can choose their path by entering the WNBA as a college hoops sensation or an up-and-coming player with valuable international experience. “In Pursuit of Greatness” will pit players against some of the WNBA’s most gifted stars and Pick-Up Games will replace last year’s Contact Challenges so players can earn exciting badge perks by competing against a veteran from their own team, a star player they’re in a position battle with, and historic legends. New rewards and content will be a part of The W and The W Online and are earned by wining games and completing challenges to unlock updated 2K Breakthrough Skins, MyTEAM Jersey Cards, and player-enhancing MyTEAM Shoe Cards. All twelve WNBA teams will return in NBA 2K24 on all platforms, as well.