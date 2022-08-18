MyNBA to Have Vintage Eras in NBA 2K23

2K has announced that outside of the Jordan Challenges that MyNBA will be taking advantage of the classic eras in NBA 2K23. MyNBA will have the modern era so players can play with the most up-to-date rosters and grow their franchise. 2K is bringing three eras complete with the presentation and look of each era as you will fight for draft position to take legendary players from that era. The first era starts in 1983 with the Magic vs Bird era as fans can rewrite 1980s history as you battle to draft the likes of Jordan, Olajuwon or other legends from that decade. The Jordan Era will have you battle the likes of the Pistons, Knicks and Jazz through the 90’s and the final era, the Kobe Era, takes fans back to 2002. You will compete against the likes of Duncan and Garnett in anticipation of the 2003 draft class. Each team has one unique court to go along with unique uniforms. You can read the full Courtside Report here as NBA 2K23 releases on September 9.