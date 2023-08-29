MyTEAM Updates Announced for NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 is just around the corner as it launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 8. Today, 2K and Visual Concepts revealed the upgrades to this year’s officially licensed NBA game with a focus on foundational changes to the mode. This will include MTP earn rates, a new Player Market, Crossplay and more. Crossplay will be tied to the newer generation version, only, as the separation of the previous generation begins to grow larger. There have already been modes and aspects announced that will not be on the previous version of the game, and that includes both the Nintendo Switch and PC.
“As one of our most engaged player bases within the series, we innovate MyTEAM every year by working with our community to deliver one of the most all-encompassing card-collecting modes in the industry,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “Ushering in long requested features, such as the new Player Market, increased MTP earn rates, and an overhaul of the XP system, are only a few of the ways we look forward to fans experiencing MyTEAM in NBA 2K24.”
Below are the highlighted updates to expect in the NBA 2K24’s MyTEAM. The card-collecting mode will players build their team returns with new ways to manage and build your team. Community feedback has been accounted for in certain aspects of the mode. This includes the XP system overhaul, the pack market, coach cards, and a new salary cap that is implemented as a new multiplayer mode for the game. Players can expect to earn rewards, as well.
- MTP Upgrades: MTP earn rates for all modes have been greatly improved, bringing more flexibility to everyone just for playing games in MyTEAM.
- Salary Cap: This new multiplayer mode coming to MyTEAM in NBA 2K24features three, two-week rounds each Season. Each round comes with its own leaderboard, salary limit for lineups, and rewards.
- New Player Market: MyTEAM continues to be the best place to assemble a roster of your favorite NBA players from any era, build your lineup, and dominate the competition. In NBA 2K24, player cards can be acquired directly from the new Player Market using VC or MTP, allowing more team customization options than ever before. The Player Market replaces the Auction House to create a level playing field for everyone in MyTEAM while granting access to almost any Player Card available.
- Key Changes to Pack Market: Community feedback has also been implemented in the Pack Market. New releases in the Pack Market will not only feature improved odds for rare Player Cards, but the Pack Market will also include more options for guaranteed pulls with fan-favorite pack types, and more.
- XP System Overhaul: As previously announced, Season level cross progression is now shared between MyCAREER and MyTEAM meaning how players earn XP is changing. This year, simply playing MyTEAM earns XP. Win or lose, every game players complete will progress them closer to leveling up during that Season.
- Crossplay: Crossplay is in MyTEAM! For the first time, players on PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to compete against each other or team-up in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op. In addition to playing with friends, this means shorter queues and matchmaking times across all MyTEAM multiplayer modes.
- Coach Cards: Coach Cards in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM are receiving a new way to bring the most out of a Player Cards’ performance on the court with new Coach Boosts. Each Coach Card can now feature a unique boost in certain game situations.