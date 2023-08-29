MyTEAM Updates Announced for NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 is just around the corner as it launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 8. Today, 2K and Visual Concepts revealed the upgrades to this year’s officially licensed NBA game with a focus on foundational changes to the mode. This will include MTP earn rates, a new Player Market, Crossplay and more. Crossplay will be tied to the newer generation version, only, as the separation of the previous generation begins to grow larger. There have already been modes and aspects announced that will not be on the previous version of the game, and that includes both the Nintendo Switch and PC.

“As one of our most engaged player bases within the series, we innovate MyTEAM every year by working with our community to deliver one of the most all-encompassing card-collecting modes in the industry,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “Ushering in long requested features, such as the new Player Market, increased MTP earn rates, and an overhaul of the XP system, are only a few of the ways we look forward to fans experiencing MyTEAM in NBA 2K24.”

Below are the highlighted updates to expect in the NBA 2K24’s MyTEAM. The card-collecting mode will players build their team returns with new ways to manage and build your team. Community feedback has been accounted for in certain aspects of the mode. This includes the XP system overhaul, the pack market, coach cards, and a new salary cap that is implemented as a new multiplayer mode for the game. Players can expect to earn rewards, as well.