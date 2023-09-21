Nacon Revolution 5 Pro Brings Hall Effect Sticks to PS4, PS5, PC

It’s been nearly three years since the PlayStation 5 hit the market and yet there hasn’t been any third-party controller offering that has had hall effect analog sticks. We have seen them in a lot of Switch and PC-compatible controllers – most notably the KingKong 2 for PC, Swtich, and nearly any TV streaming device with gaming functionality, but not much on the PlayStation side of things. Razer has had its premium controller offering with the Wolverine V2 and Victrix has a modular controller with the BFG Pro. Now, Nacon is set to release the Revolution 5 Pro with Hall Effect thumbsticks, a more Xbox-style concave shape for them and an offset stick design.

In terms of appearance, it looks the most similar to Razer’s controller – especially with the d-pad design and it looks like a very clicky d-pad. Beyond the thumbsticks having Hall effect magnets, so do the triggers to help ensure a faster response time. The Revolution 5 is also a modular design with the ability to switch out the sticks – but it isn’t as modular as the Victrix pad where you can switch out sticks for more buttons or switch out d-pad styles. The controller is available in both white and black and looks quite sick in both colors – but white really pops.

The triggers have the same kind of grippy texture as the newer Xbox Series pads and that does make a huge difference for racing games, and being able to switch out stick types for things like a high-topped stick can help with that genre too. Personally, I love a high-top stick for racing games and shooters and being able to switch those out without having to use a third-party plastic cover that can dig into the stick itself is excellent.

Being able to adjust trigger stops is a must for shooting games and should result in better overall playback. Players can adust more with the pad with the PC/Mac app – and a mobile version of the app will launch next year. Each controller includes three sets of weights you can put in the right handle alongside three sticks of stick heads, three stick sizes, and the ability to have four profiles saved per platform. The controller will support the PS4, PS5, and PC and it should in theory also work with anything that a PS4 or PS5 should work with – so something like an Apple TV should work with it as well. The Revolution 5 Pro launches in October and has a cost of $199.90 – which sure seems a tad random but includes free shipping via the Nacon website.