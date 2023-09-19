Nacon RIG 600 Pro Headset Now Available

The RIG line of headsets has been some of the best on the market and best I’ve used in many years. NACON acquired the company and has kept the quality high while offering up more value for the dollar overall. The brand-new 600 PRO headset is available with multi-platform compatibility The HS version works on the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. The HX works on those same devices alongside the Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. The HX headsets feature Dolby Atmos for Headphones and players can get more precise audio using the USB-C wireless adapter for an Xbox console or PC. A USB-A adapter is included for PS4 and Xbox One playback. These are a dual wireless connection headset – meaning you can use either Bluetooth or a 2.4 GHz wireless setup for them.

Having that kind of flexibility comes in handy because with 2.4 GHz connections, you can generally get a higher-quality audio signal – although with this using Bluetooth 5.1, it will probably be a very minute difference if there is any at all that could be perceived for mobile and PC devices that are compatible with the protocol. The integrated mic folds into the earcup when you don’t need it and also has flip-to-mute functionality if you need to take calls or communicate with your team via another method. Or even if you just need to sneeze or answer the door without interruption – having flip-t-mute is fantastic.

Both headsets are compatible with the Navigator mobile app. This allow you to set EQ levels, monitor your mic, set timers or even make individual game profiles – a function that can come in handy for games like first-person shooters to better-optimize your experience to tell where enemy units are at, or make a racing-centric profile to better-tell where rival cars are in relation to you. The 40mm drivers ensure a rich sound, while the over the ear design does a fantastic job at immersing you in the game. They also have an 18 hour battery life with 2.4 GHz and 24 hours with Bluetooth, so you can literally have an all-day gaming session without having to worry about the battery dying out on you.

The headset is available at Walmart, Gamestop, Best Buy, and Amazon – with Walmart having Camo Editions in Arctic for the HS and Urban for the HX color options. The Arctic Camo color scheme really pops. At $100, they should provide a lot of comfort and quality – I’ve had my RIG headset for about four years now and haven’t had any issues with it and in terms of durability, it feels as good as it did on day one and that’s pretty rare for a gaming headset.