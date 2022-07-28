Narrative Exploration Game Hindsight Eyes a Release Next Week

Back in 2015, Joel McDonald created Prune, a highly acclaimed mobile game that was praised for its beauty and uniqueness, among other things. Since then, Joel has spent the past four years working on Hindsight, a narrative exploration game about paying attention to all of the little things in life. Now, after being in the works for so long, the game finally has a release date, as announced during today’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase. And per the current trend of surprise drops during gaming showcases, the game was revealed to be coming out next week, meaning folks no longer have you wait years to experience this story about a life across decades.

Spanning the entirety of a woman’s life from birth to present day, Hindsight is built around the idea that any object could be a window into the past. Just look at it from the right perspective and unlock various memories from the past, getting more and more insights into our protagonist’s life until they can make sense of it all. And through exploring childhood memories and personal belongings, they’ll find…well, the trailer shows a home being destroyed, so what they find may not be pretty. But in should hopefully make for an interesting game, and we’ll see if that’s the case when Hindsight comes out for PC, Switch, and iOS on August 4.