Narrative Puzzle Title Lil’ Guardsman Announced for 2023

From publisher Versus Evil that has brought countless hits to gamers like Pillars of Eternity II, Mothergunship, First Class Trouble and more, comes a big adventure in a Lil’ package. There comes a time in every kid’s life where they have to work their dad’s shift at the guard shed while he goes off to place some bets — at least that’s what Lil’s dad tells her before he dips out leaving her alone to cast a careful objective eye over travelers.

Featuring classic point-and-click mechanics, Lil’ Guardsman takes inspiration from titles like Papers, Please as players must make careful decisions about passersby. Set in a high-fantasy world with comedic sensibility of 90s adventure classics, Lil is regularly covering for her dad and interviewing over a hundred characters to decide their fate and the fate of the entire kingdom. Lil’ Guardsman has no official release date, but will release on PC and Consoles in 2023.

Take a chill pill with Lil in the Official Announcement Trailer below: