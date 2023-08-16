NASCAR Arcade Rush Coming to Consoles, PC in September

GameMill announced NASCAR Arcade Rush in June, and had a few screenshots to show off then – but no video. The images made it clear that the NASCAR license would be used fairly well to do things like recreate cars and reimagine well-known tracks, but there wasn’t much to go off of beyond the name and concept. Now, we have a much clearer picture of what the final product will look like and it’s even more promising than it seemed before.

Thanks to the new trailer, we have a glimpse of more vehicles alongside a moving look at how big an impact will be made on classic tracks. It would appear that the core spirit of the tracks and their environments will be intact, with some big arcade-influenced changes. We can see a lot of ramps and verticality to the tracks alongside boost pads to keep the action moving. Unfortunately, the trailer doesn’t go on for a long period of time, nor does it show extended gameplay – so it’s still tough to get a feel for the racing action as a whole.

GameMill has put out some other racing games like the Nickelodeon Kart Racers titles and those featured pretty rock-solid racing action – so it stands to reason that this should at least feel good to play. NASCAR Arcade Rush will feature classic tracks like Talladega, Daytona, Darlington, Martinsville, and Homestead alongside others and having them with a slew of vertical surfaces and boost pads should ensure that they’re used in ways we’ve never seen before. It will also be pretty cool to see the vehicle selection since it’s being designed to celebrate 75 years of NASCAR.

That opens the door to a lot of possibilities given how many eras NASCAR has had in that time and it seems like they’ll be using unbranded cars with a lot of designs and I love the variety shown off so far. One thing they’re aiming for a highly-customizable NASCAR vehicle and that’s something you don’t normally see with branded vehicles. With prior NASCAR games, you can usually redo some paint schemes and logos, but here, you’ll be able to change paint, rims, spoilers, suits, helmets and more. They’re seemingly trying to blend NASCAR with a bit of a street racing vibe with all the customization.

NASCAR Arcade Rush will be coming to Xbox consoles, PlayStation consoles, the Switch and PC via Steam – with local multiplayer supported on Xbox and PlayStation and the Switch having online play to work with. Each version launches on September 15 and there will be a Project X Bundle for $59.99 with additional content available as well.