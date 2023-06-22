NASCAR Arcade Rush Coming to Consoles, PC Later This Year

The NASCAR license has been used in some arcade-influenced games before and even in a killer EA/SEGA co-created arcade racer over two decades ago, and now we’re getting a new arcade-style game from GameMill in the form of NASCAR Arcade Rush. GameMill largely deals with licensed properties and their titles are pretty enjoyable overall, and this is their biggest racing game yet by far. Their Street Outlaws games have done a fine job of recreating a drag race, while the Nickelodeon Kart Racers franchise delivers a lot of fun for that genre – especially the newer more feature-rich entries. They haven’t released a trailer, but we do have a healthy amount of information about what’s planned to be in the final game.

Arcade Rush brings together a mix of reality with licensed NASCAR tracks including Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway. The inclusion of Daytona is a fairly big deal for gaming since that track’s namesake led to Daytona USA from SEGA and anything with an arcade style and that name attached to it will always draw comparisons. While that may not be fair given that the actual speedway wasn’t used, anything with stock cars and arcade styling gets compared to Daytona for better or worse. Sega’s own post-Daytona games struggled under the weight of that classic, and Arcade Rush is aided by the passage of time and Daytona not being able to be bought now – although it is playable on modern-day Xbox hardware if you bought it on the Xbox 360.

The blend of real-world locales will extend into the game featuring 75 years of NASCAR vehicles in a celebration of the brand’s 75th anniversary. Players will also be able to customize paintjobs and drivers alongside things like the trim of vehicles, spoilers, wheel rims and driver outfits. The mode selection also looks fairly robust with quick race being available for short sessions alongside a career NASCAR Cup Series being playable. Local multiplayer is featured, making this a rare modern-day title with split-screen fun available and up to 12 players will be able to play online. There’s no word on if crossplay will be enabled or what kind of modes will be available online.

We do know it will be available in physical form for consoles with a digital deluxe edition of sorts called the Project-X bundle including exclusive Project-X themes, sponsorships, and a special hovercraft car model for $10 more than the base game’s price. The upgraded version costs $59.99 and the base game is $49.99 – so there is a fair amount of value offered up for that $10. There’s no word on post-launch content, but if it does well, hopefully more content is added in down the line. Once more information comes out and we get some video of how it plays, then it will be easier to get even more excited about this.