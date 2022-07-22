Naughty Dog Details Enhancements for The Last of Us Part I in New Video

When a remake of The Last of Us was rumored and then officially confirmed this past June, many wondered just how different a “from the ground up” PS5 version would be from the game’s original PS3 release in 2013 and remastered PS4 version the following year.

To combat these worries, Naughty Dog has released a ten minute video diving deep into the new and enhanced features that The Last of Us Part I will support when it releases on September 2 for PS5 and sometime afterwards for PC. From the upgraded AI and accessibility features, to taking advantage of the Dualsense’s haptics, to new unlockable outfits for Joel and Ellie, the footage below contains plenty of new details and gameplay footage on what players can expect from The Last of Us Part I.