Naughty Dog Drops 7 Minutes of The Last of Us Part I Gameplay

Naughty Dog today dropped seven minutes of pure gameplay from The Last of Us Part I.

Naughty Dog and PlayStation Studio’s remake of the 2013 masterpiece is nearly upon us. The Last of Us Part I arrives on PS5 this Friday, though Naughty Dog has shown very little of the game in action. Outside of a few cinematic trailers and developer diaries, Naughty Dog hasn’t really shown off much pure gameplay. Thankfully, that changed today.

Naughty Dog today released seven minutes of gameplay pulled from Bill’s Town. In this gameplay section, Joel, Ellie, and Bill attempt to break into Lincoln High School in search of an engine to repair a car. The gameplay showcases them going up against a horde of infected that have infested the school. The sections showcases the game’s graphical updates and 60fps performance.

The Last of Us Part I launches September 2 on PS5. A PC version is in development, though with no announced release window.