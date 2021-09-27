Naughty Dog Shares First Look at The Last of Us TV Show

Back in March of last year, HBO announced that a TV series based on Naughty Dog’s beloved post-apocalyptic adventure was in the works from game director Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin.

Since that time, we’ve received word on some of the live action casting, including Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as Joel and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Ellie. Now, as part of yesterday’s The Last of Us Day festivities, Naughty Dog has shared the first official photo of The Last of Us TV show, which can be seen below and features the two leads looking off into the distance at a crashed plane.

The first season of The Last of Us is set to air in 2022 on HBO.