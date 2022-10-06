NBA 2K, FIFA Beat out The Last of Us for PlayStation Store’s Best-Selling Games of September

Last month’s new gaming releases raised an unintentionally interesting question: Would gamers be more likely to buy the latest edition of an annually released sports game, or a remake of a first-party PlayStation game that’s less than a decade old, with both being criticized for not including enough significant improvements from the previous release?

It turns out that, at least through the PlayStation Store, both NBA 2K23 and FIFA 23 managed to outpace The Last of Us Part I for the most downloaded PS5 games of September 2022. The basketball title nabbed the top spot with FIFA 23 and The Last of Us Part I right behind it in second and third respectively, while Madden NFL 23 and Cyberpunk 2077 rounded out the top five. Two other September debuts managed to crack the top ten, with Disney Dreamlight Valley emerging at seventh and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R sneaking in at tenth.

