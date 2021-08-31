NBA 2K22 Gameplay Changes Revealed

Slated to release in just under two weeks, the gameplay changes for the upcoming NBA 2K22 have been revealed. In the latest Courtside Report, 2K has stated that faster gameplay and a focus on defense will help shape the game this year. Along with tighter and more responsive controls, the offensive side of the ball will become more skill-based. This allows the reworked defensive ball mechanics to dictate how the ball is moved around the court. New shot contests and blocking systems, along with an update to defensive rotations and more will swing towards the defense’s favor in NBA 2K22.

The faster gameplay and tighter controls will allow for better dribbling mechanics. New combos, cancels and move chains will help to provide a better skill set for offensive players that need to capitalize one-on-one with the improved defense. Post play will also see improvements with new back-to-basket movesets. The latest player builder for MyPLAYER will also be updated to match what these changes bring in the game. Adjustments to create more balanced builds and an increase of the total badge count to 80 will help make this deeper. To cap the player builder off, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of NBA 2K22 will include Takeover Perks, which will improve your previous takeover skills.

A new Dunk Style Creator will allow players to come up with flashy ways to finish in the paint. This will help to create more of a skill gap at the rim. Players can customize their dunk arsenal via the new Dunk Style Creator. Lastly, shot aim wasn’t all that popular in the previous version of the game. A new dynamic shot meter is being added for NBA 2K22 that will expand when players take high quality shots with good shooters. In turn, it will shrink when heavily contested, the shooter is fatigued, or the shooter doesn’t shoot that well. There will be more of an emphasis on Shot IQ meaning that teams that work the court to find the open shooter will be better rewarded. You can check out the new gameplay trailer below.