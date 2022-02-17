NBA 2K22 Gets New Player Ratings, Free Weekend

Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend, NBA 2K22 will be getting its seventh player ratings update for the game. Players like Luka Doncic and Darius Garland will see a boost in their ratings. The full list of ratings changes can be found here. 2K has also announced that the game will be free to play on Xbox this weekend as this will end on Monday at 11 AM PST. There are also discounts on the game including the Cross-Gen Digital bundle on PlayStation for 67% off. You can check out our review of NBA 2K22 here.