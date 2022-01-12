NBA 2K22, GTAV Top PlayStation Store’s 2021 Download Charts

Earlier this week, PlayStation shared their lists for the best-selling games of last month on their digital storefront, with Among Us emerging as the number one title on both PS5 and PS4 for December 2021.

Now, Sony is ready to reveal the full list of the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for the entire year of 2021, with separate charts for PS5, PS4, PSVR and free-to-play. NBA 2K22 was the best-selling PS5 game of last year, with Call of Duty: Vanguard, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Madden NFL 22 and Battlefield 2042 rounding out the top five. The lack of exclusive titles is especially noteworthy, with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s sixth place appearance being the only other title besides Spider-Man to crack the top ten. Meanwhile, the first two spots on the PS4 chart are both surprising, as Grand Theft Auto V reached the top spot despite launching on PS4 over seven years ago, while 2020’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beat out last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, with each title placing second and fifth respectively. Finally, Beat Saber was 2021’s best-selling PSVR game and Fortnite beat out Call of Duty: Warzone to become the most-download free-to-play title across both PS5 and PS4.

Head here to check out the full set of PlayStation Store charts, and be sure to check out our reviews by clicking the game titles above.