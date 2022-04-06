NBA 2K22 Season 6 Coming April 8

2K has announced that the latest season for NBA 2K22 will launch on April 8. Season 6 is being called Zero Gravity as this will be a space-themed season with new Fresh Fridays for music released in the game. The music will come from Colors Studios Record Label with an exclusive in-game premiere featuring A COLORS SHOW starring GUAPDAD 4000. This season also features rising star Jayson Tatum and includes a Dark Matter Dirk Nowitzki card for MyTEAM for top level collectors.

Changes are coming for other modes in NBA 2K22, as well. MyCAREER will offer new environments and a new Level 40 Bunny Mascot for Easter. Other rewards will include a BMX bike, Season 6 apparel, a new animated item and more. New galactic events will take place for all platforms of the game. MyTEAM will include Playoff Agendas that includes all 20 teams with moments based on big playoff performances. A Level 40 Dark Matter Josh Giddey is also available. Players can opt to collect 4,000 cards to unlock the Dark Matter Dirk Nowitzki. Lastly, players can acquire a Hall of Fame badge by acquiring 80 badges.

The W will also bring new rewards for players celebrating the 25th anniversary. This will include new 2K Breakthrough gear, an Extra Badge Point, VC, a Seasonal Clothing Bundle and a Custom Green Release. Players can also add WNBA Legends Katie Smith and Cheryl Ford to their contact lists once achieving the Hall of Fame tier. You can check out our review of NBA 2K22 here.