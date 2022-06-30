NBA 2K22 Season 8 Starts Friday

2K has announced that its latest Season, “Chase Greatness”, will be available on July 1 with a focus on chasing glory and athletic brilliance. Season 8 will last six weeks as players earn new rewards. This season is also a celebration of the historic legacy of Shaquille O’Neal as players will experience a brand new theme, new rewards and Signature Challenges to complete. The game is also adding ten additional winners from 2K Beats: The Search to the soundtrack.

MyCAREER will add new courts, new apparel, new rewards and more. Players who reach level 30 will be able to get around The City and Cancha Del Mar in a new Slime Skin for their go-karts while level 40 will bring new Dash2K I winged shoes. Players can also go for all-gold in NBA Finals-themed gear. MyTEAM will focus on some of the players who had the biggest impact on the community over the last ten years. The mode also adds End Game Jokic, Invincible Dr. J in Token Market, Invincible Dominique Wilkins as a reward for 2000 wins in triple threat, and more. A Kobe and Shaq Pack at launch and new signature challenges are part of the update. Players can also expect a final Domination tier where players can get an End Game James Harden.

Lastly, The W features former WNBA stars-turned coaches with Sheri Sam and Taj McWilliams-Franklin. Season 8 will bring the Hall of Fame tier including a Takeover Perk Picker. Players can also earn 2K Breakthrough Gear, and Extra Point Badge, 4,000 total VC and other gear. You can check out the full details for Season 8 here.