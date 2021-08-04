NBA 2K22 to Have New Soundtrack Design Experience

2K has announced a new way to experience artists for NBA 2K22. Rather than just giving a list of songs from artists, 2K will continually update the soundtrack and tailor it to specific modes. Players will now discover music from artists throughout the year via “First Fridays.” New songs will be added to the soundtrack of every new season. Each update will be a mix from well-renowned artists along with up-and-coming artists that will keep the music fresh. Players can expect music from Aitch, Freddie Gibbs, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin, Saweetie, Skepta, Smino, Travis Scott and many more.

“Basketball and music are so intertwined and have become an integral part of our game,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing for NBA 2K. “NBA 2K has become a global platform for music discovery and that continues with NBA 2K22. This year, we are creating a dynamic soundtrack, complete with early access to unreleased tracks, new artists, and opportunities for fans to become part of the experience and solidify their place in video game history.” “We’ve built NBA 2K to be one of the gold standards for video game soundtracks,” said David Kelley, Senior Manager, Partnerships & Licensing at 2K. “This year, the opportunity to evolve the experience for players by creating moments where we can debut and share incredible new music is another step toward how we are bringing together the real-world of basketball culture with our game through music, not only through well-known artists, but also providing our players an opportunity to get in the game and showcase their own talents.”

Beginning on September 10, players can experience all of the in-game launch music via the NBA 2K22 Playlist. Players can check out the 2K Beats website for more information. NBA 2K22 will launch on September 10 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC.