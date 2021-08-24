NBA 2K22 Seasons Updates Revealed, Covers Multiple Game Modes

2K has revealed the changes that are coming to the Seasons for MyTEAM in NBA 2K22. The game launches on September 10 and for the first time in the series, Seasons will be available across multiple game modes as players can level up in the City or Neighborhood in MyCAREER, MyTEAM and The W Online. New Seasons will arrive every six weeks and players can earn rewards simply by playing the game. MyPLAYERs can go head-to-head in The W Online outfitted in clothing bundles and more that are earned in these Seasons.

What else is being integrated with Seasons will be the First Fridays. This is focused on the soundtrack for the game as every Friday will bring fresh tunes to the game. Season 1 will be filled with new ways to explore the City or Neighborhood, depending on the console version of the game. The City will be for current generation consoles while the Neighborhood will be on the previous generation. Players can expect popular music tracks and hits as well as new apparel to wear. You can read the full Courtside Report here.